Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16626 BARGE CIRCLE
16626 Barge Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16626 Barge Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nearly 2500 sq.ft. of living space in this spacious town home gives you all the space you could use. hardwood floors, light and bright immaculate condition. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16626 BARGE CIRCLE have any available units?
16626 BARGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Neabsco, VA
.
What amenities does 16626 BARGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 16626 BARGE CIRCLE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16626 BARGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16626 BARGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16626 BARGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 16626 BARGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Neabsco
.
Does 16626 BARGE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 16626 BARGE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 16626 BARGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16626 BARGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16626 BARGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 16626 BARGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 16626 BARGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16626 BARGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16626 BARGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16626 BARGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16626 BARGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16626 BARGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
