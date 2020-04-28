All apartments in Neabsco
16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE

16603 Danridge Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16603 Danridge Manor Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
One of the nicest, most well-maintained rental properties around and located in desirable and convenient Powell's Landing. 3 level end of row townhome with 2 car garage. Ascend concrete steps to front door and main level. Spacious, bright living room flows directly into gorgeous, updated kitchen. Large island, granite countertops, 42inch cabinets, all newer stainless steel appliances, including double oven AND a walk in pantry. Dining room is illuminated with window paneled sliding glass door that walks out to rear deck. Space for table, chairs and grill for outdoor entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths up. Master suite is spacious with walk in closet and luxury soaking tub (not pictured) and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms, full hallway bathroom and everyone's favorite bonus: upper level laundry room. Property adjacent to Leesylvania State Park and the Potomac River. Easy commiter access to Rte. 1, I-95 and Woodbridge & Rippon VRE Stations. Close to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Mall, restaurants, shopping, errands and Stonebridge Potomac Town Center. Community amenities include club house, outdoor pool, tot lots, basketball and tennis courts. Trash and snow removal included in rent. Come and see- you will not be disappointed in the owner's immaculate care for this newly available home. DUE TO COVID-19 SHOWINGS WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED WITH PROOF OF CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 650; INCOME NEEDS TO BE 3 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RENT MONTHLY (7,050 GROSS); PETS ARE CASE BY CASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

