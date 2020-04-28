16603 DANRIDGE MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

One of the nicest, most well-maintained rental properties around and located in desirable and convenient Powell's Landing. 3 level end of row townhome with 2 car garage. Ascend concrete steps to front door and main level. Spacious, bright living room flows directly into gorgeous, updated kitchen. Large island, granite countertops, 42inch cabinets, all newer stainless steel appliances, including double oven AND a walk in pantry. Dining room is illuminated with window paneled sliding glass door that walks out to rear deck. Space for table, chairs and grill for outdoor entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths up. Master suite is spacious with walk in closet and luxury soaking tub (not pictured) and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms, full hallway bathroom and everyone's favorite bonus: upper level laundry room. Property adjacent to Leesylvania State Park and the Potomac River. Easy commiter access to Rte. 1, I-95 and Woodbridge & Rippon VRE Stations. Close to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Mall, restaurants, shopping, errands and Stonebridge Potomac Town Center. Community amenities include club house, outdoor pool, tot lots, basketball and tennis courts. Trash and snow removal included in rent. Come and see- you will not be disappointed in the owner's immaculate care for this newly available home. DUE TO COVID-19 SHOWINGS WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED WITH PROOF OF CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 650; INCOME NEEDS TO BE 3 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RENT MONTHLY (7,050 GROSS); PETS ARE CASE BY CASE.