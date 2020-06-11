Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room

Welcome home to 16518 Louisville Place! Beautifully designed 3 level 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house on a quiet cul-de-sac. This house features 9 foot ceiling throughout and has a light and open feel. The kitchen is equipped with a gas burner range, double wall ovens, stainless steel appliances, a deep single sink, and extra tall cabinetry with tons of storage space, hardwood floors and a large walk-in pantry. The large island provides great counter space and a fun and entertaining. Off the kitchen is the LARGE family room with a gas fireplace with a beautiful mantle. Exit the rear through the sliding glass doors to your fully fenced in rear yard with LARGE deck! Enjoy dinner in your formal dining room that has hardwood flooring right off the kitchen. HUGE master bedroom with 2 walk in closets! Luxury master bathroom with double sinks, corner soaking tub and separate shower with a bench. 2 additional bedrooms on this level share a shared full bath and the 4th bedroom has an attached full bathroom great for visitors! The unfinished basement provides great storage space, exercise room, or game room. Just minutes away from Leesylvania State Park trails, Route 234 commuter lot, Stonebridge, Walmart, Costco, Ikea, and so much more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.