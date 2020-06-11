All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE

16518 Louisville Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

16518 Louisville Place, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
Welcome home to 16518 Louisville Place! Beautifully designed 3 level 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house on a quiet cul-de-sac. This house features 9 foot ceiling throughout and has a light and open feel. The kitchen is equipped with a gas burner range, double wall ovens, stainless steel appliances, a deep single sink, and extra tall cabinetry with tons of storage space, hardwood floors and a large walk-in pantry. The large island provides great counter space and a fun and entertaining. Off the kitchen is the LARGE family room with a gas fireplace with a beautiful mantle. Exit the rear through the sliding glass doors to your fully fenced in rear yard with LARGE deck! Enjoy dinner in your formal dining room that has hardwood flooring right off the kitchen. HUGE master bedroom with 2 walk in closets! Luxury master bathroom with double sinks, corner soaking tub and separate shower with a bench. 2 additional bedrooms on this level share a shared full bath and the 4th bedroom has an attached full bathroom great for visitors! The unfinished basement provides great storage space, exercise room, or game room. Just minutes away from Leesylvania State Park trails, Route 234 commuter lot, Stonebridge, Walmart, Costco, Ikea, and so much more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE have any available units?
16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE have?
Some of 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE offer parking?
No, 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE have a pool?
No, 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16518 LOUISVILLE PLACE has units with air conditioning.

