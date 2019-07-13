16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Stunning contemporary home in upscale Port Potomac. Hardwood floors gleam throughout the main level, and the open floor plan provides plenty of room for you to stretch out and enjoy. Whether it is by the gas fireplace on a winter~s night, snoozing in one of the 4 large bedrooms, whipping something tasty up in the gourmet kitchen or relaxing the oasis of a backyard, it is all here for you.Copious large windows throughout the home provide abundant natural light - from the spacious family room to the luxurious Master Bedroom, to the roomy basement. The 2 Car attached garage and large driveway provides ample parking space, while the large mudroom and laundry room keep out the mess. Need storage or a place to work out? This one is for you: massive storage and unfinished area perfect for all your needs! Plus~.Not only do you get all that, but don~t forget to take advantage of Port Potomac~s wonderful Clubhouse, Indoor Pool, Outdoor Pool and various tot lots and basketball courts at your leisure. What a find!