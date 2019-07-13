All apartments in Neabsco
16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE

16404 Boatswain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16404 Boatswain Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning contemporary home in upscale Port Potomac. Hardwood floors gleam throughout the main level, and the open floor plan provides plenty of room for you to stretch out and enjoy. Whether it is by the gas fireplace on a winter~s night, snoozing in one of the 4 large bedrooms, whipping something tasty up in the gourmet kitchen or relaxing the oasis of a backyard, it is all here for you.Copious large windows throughout the home provide abundant natural light - from the spacious family room to the luxurious Master Bedroom, to the roomy basement. The 2 Car attached garage and large driveway provides ample parking space, while the large mudroom and laundry room keep out the mess. Need storage or a place to work out? This one is for you: massive storage and unfinished area perfect for all your needs! Plus~.Not only do you get all that, but don~t forget to take advantage of Port Potomac~s wonderful Clubhouse, Indoor Pool, Outdoor Pool and various tot lots and basketball courts at your leisure. What a find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE have any available units?
16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16404 BOATSWAIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
