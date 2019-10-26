All apartments in Neabsco
16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE
16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE

16240 Chase Eagle Lane · No Longer Available
Neabsco
1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gyms
Location

16240 Chase Eagle Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Beautiful and Clean 3 Level Detached Home in Great Area. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Office and Finished Walkout Basement. Large Eat-in Kitchen W/Island and SS Appliances. Separate Formal Dining Room. Huge Bright and Airy Family Room. Fabulous Master bed with Setting Area. Mater bath with Two Vanities. Three Additional Nice Size Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Carpet in Family Room. Great Location, Off Route 1, Close to I-95, Potomac Towne Center, Shopping and Restaurants. Short Distance to Quantico. Excellent Community Amenities include Recreation Center, Exercise Room, Party Room, Pool, Tennis Courts and Play Ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE have any available units?
16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE have?
Some of 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE offer parking?
No, 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE has a pool.
Does 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
