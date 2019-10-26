16240 CHASE EAGLE LANE

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool playground tennis court carpet

Beautiful and Clean 3 Level Detached Home in Great Area. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Office and Finished Walkout Basement. Large Eat-in Kitchen W/Island and SS Appliances. Separate Formal Dining Room. Huge Bright and Airy Family Room. Fabulous Master bed with Setting Area. Mater bath with Two Vanities. Three Additional Nice Size Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Carpet in Family Room. Great Location, Off Route 1, Close to I-95, Potomac Towne Center, Shopping and Restaurants. Short Distance to Quantico. Excellent Community Amenities include Recreation Center, Exercise Room, Party Room, Pool, Tennis Courts and Play Ground.