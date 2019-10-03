16123 OLMSTEAD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3BR, 2.5 BA split-foyer, freshly painted, single family on over a 1/4 acre lot! Open floor plan with numerous upgrades/renovations. Summer of 2019 - new carpets throughout, all cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, all counter tops custom quartz, kitchen and bathrooms sinks and faucets, under cabinet lighting in kitchen, 6 new interior doors, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, hallway bath toilet and mirror, master bath medicine cabinet and mirror, all shower heads, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, stove/oven, built in microwave, chandeliers in entry way, dining room and kitchen, 5 window blinds, thermostat, switches, outlets, and covers, trim and threshold, all rooms and ceilings, and all doors painted, front railing and rear deck 224 sq. ft. stained. 2018 - new storm door, new garage door, tracks, motor and remotes. New in the last 3 years - Dishwasher, compressor and furnace. New in the last 5 years - Laminate wood flooring and solid oak stairs.2 car over sized garage. Easy access to commuter roads. Close to shopping and restaurants. Close to Quantico and Leesylvania State Park. Eight (8) month lease. Minimum Lease 7 Months, Maximum Lease 8 Months. Also listed for sale: VAPW476856