Neabsco, VA
16123 OLMSTEAD LANE
Last updated October 3 2019

16123 OLMSTEAD LANE

16123 Olmstead Lane
Location

16123 Olmstead Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5 BA split-foyer, freshly painted, single family on over a 1/4 acre lot! Open floor plan with numerous upgrades/renovations. Summer of 2019 - new carpets throughout, all cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, all counter tops custom quartz, kitchen and bathrooms sinks and faucets, under cabinet lighting in kitchen, 6 new interior doors, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, hallway bath toilet and mirror, master bath medicine cabinet and mirror, all shower heads, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, stove/oven, built in microwave, chandeliers in entry way, dining room and kitchen, 5 window blinds, thermostat, switches, outlets, and covers, trim and threshold, all rooms and ceilings, and all doors painted, front railing and rear deck 224 sq. ft. stained. 2018 - new storm door, new garage door, tracks, motor and remotes. New in the last 3 years - Dishwasher, compressor and furnace. New in the last 5 years - Laminate wood flooring and solid oak stairs.2 car over sized garage. Easy access to commuter roads. Close to shopping and restaurants. Close to Quantico and Leesylvania State Park. Eight (8) month lease. Minimum Lease 7 Months, Maximum Lease 8 Months. Also listed for sale: VAPW476856

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE have any available units?
16123 OLMSTEAD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE have?
Some of 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16123 OLMSTEAD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE offers parking.
Does 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE have a pool?
No, 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE have accessible units?
No, 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16123 OLMSTEAD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
