Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking

Come see this spacious home that backs to wooded privacy near Lessylvania park perfect for boating, fishing, hiking & picnics on the water. 9' ceilings on main level, open floor plan, main level laundry & large gar. Master suite has huge WIC, bath w/large soaking tub and separate shower. Fully finished LL w/bedroom, full bath, rec room & kitchenette with walk out. Hurry, this will not last long.