15701 Palermo Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Available 11/15/19 Beautiful 3Bdr Townhouse w/garage - Property Id: 175000



End Unit Townhouse located in the Marhams Grant Community in Woodbridge, VA. Centrally located with easy access and comutting distance to Quantico MCB, Fort Belvoir and 20 miles South of Washington DC. Transportation to and from these locations are abundant and easy to get to with transportation arteries such as, I95 and the HOV lanes, free parking for free slug commutters to the Pentagon, Crystal City, Roselyn, Navy Yard and 14th St Washington DC bus stops and slug drop offs makes this property a very popular and sought out by renters.

The community has its own swimming pool, Tennis Court and a Club house for parties and gatherings.

The property sits in a Cul de sac, offering minimum traffic flow. There are 22 Open parking spaces in front of the property. No homes were built in front of the house and provides privacy and view of nature and open space. The large space between buildings provides fresh air and a view of the tree canopy along nabesco creek.

Available 15 Nov 2019.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175000p

Property Id 175000



(RLNE5299019)