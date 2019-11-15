All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

15701 Palermo Ter

15701 Palermo Trail · No Longer Available
Neabsco
3 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

15701 Palermo Trail, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 11/15/19 Beautiful 3Bdr Townhouse w/garage - Property Id: 175000

End Unit Townhouse located in the Marhams Grant Community in Woodbridge, VA. Centrally located with easy access and comutting distance to Quantico MCB, Fort Belvoir and 20 miles South of Washington DC. Transportation to and from these locations are abundant and easy to get to with transportation arteries such as, I95 and the HOV lanes, free parking for free slug commutters to the Pentagon, Crystal City, Roselyn, Navy Yard and 14th St Washington DC bus stops and slug drop offs makes this property a very popular and sought out by renters.
The community has its own swimming pool, Tennis Court and a Club house for parties and gatherings.
The property sits in a Cul de sac, offering minimum traffic flow. There are 22 Open parking spaces in front of the property. No homes were built in front of the house and provides privacy and view of nature and open space. The large space between buildings provides fresh air and a view of the tree canopy along nabesco creek.
Available 15 Nov 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175000p
Property Id 175000

(RLNE5299019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15701 Palermo Ter have any available units?
15701 Palermo Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15701 Palermo Ter have?
Some of 15701 Palermo Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15701 Palermo Ter currently offering any rent specials?
15701 Palermo Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15701 Palermo Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 15701 Palermo Ter is pet friendly.
Does 15701 Palermo Ter offer parking?
Yes, 15701 Palermo Ter offers parking.
Does 15701 Palermo Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15701 Palermo Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15701 Palermo Ter have a pool?
Yes, 15701 Palermo Ter has a pool.
Does 15701 Palermo Ter have accessible units?
No, 15701 Palermo Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 15701 Palermo Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15701 Palermo Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 15701 Palermo Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 15701 Palermo Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

