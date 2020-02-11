15659 HORSESHOE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities

Come See this Great 1 Bedroom Condo in Desirable Location Close to All Major Roads. Secluded floorplan in the corner of the building with double exposure bedroom and plenty of natural light. Wall to wall soft carpet and designer tile throughout. Short distance to shopping and the restaurants. It won't last.