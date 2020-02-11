15659 Horseshoe Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191 Rippon Landing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Come See this Great 1 Bedroom Condo in Desirable Location Close to All Major Roads. Secluded floorplan in the corner of the building with double exposure bedroom and plenty of natural light. Wall to wall soft carpet and designer tile throughout. Short distance to shopping and the restaurants. It won't last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
