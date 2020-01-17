15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stop searching and start living!!! The owner is looking to rent this Cute & Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage end unit condo. This cutie offers hard woods on main level, half bath, and 3 spacious bedrooms all on the upper level with laundry and 2 full baths. Master Bath has separate shower and soaking tube, Master bedroom offers nice size room with lots of lighting and walk in closet is that is conveniently close to everything: commuter lots, VRE, shopping, parks, schools, Quantico and less than 15 miles to Ft.Belvoir. This spacious condo is located right off of route 1( Jefferson Davis Hwy ) and under 30 miles to Washington, DC. Pets allowed on case by case with pet deposit. $40 Application Fee per adult.