15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

15551 John Diskin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15551 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stop searching and start living!!! The owner is looking to rent this Cute & Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage end unit condo. This cutie offers hard woods on main level, half bath, and 3 spacious bedrooms all on the upper level with laundry and 2 full baths. Master Bath has separate shower and soaking tube, Master bedroom offers nice size room with lots of lighting and walk in closet is that is conveniently close to everything: commuter lots, VRE, shopping, parks, schools, Quantico and less than 15 miles to Ft.Belvoir. This spacious condo is located right off of route 1( Jefferson Davis Hwy ) and under 30 miles to Washington, DC. Pets allowed on case by case with pet deposit. $40 Application Fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have any available units?
15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15551 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

