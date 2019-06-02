All apartments in Neabsco
Neabsco, VA
15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP
15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP

15329 Elizabeth Burbage Loop · No Longer Available
Neabsco
Rippon Landing
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

15329 Elizabeth Burbage Loop, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Large end unit townhome backing to trees and offering outstanding privacy. New upgrades include hardwood flooring throughout the main level and fresh paint in multiple rooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counters, center island, hardwood floors, ample-sized eating area, pantry, open pass-through to dining area and living room, and wooded views. Family room area boasts large windows along two walls that bring in plenty of natural light, new hardwood floors, space for dining area, ceiling fan, and half bath. Master bedroom suite upstairs features great space, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and master bathroom with two sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Two other spacious upstairs bedrooms with ceiling fans, and hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Walkout basement features large rec room, guest room/office with ceiling fan and walk-in closet, full bathroom, laundry area with washer/dryer, and storage room. Outside features include deck with grill, patio, and fully fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces and a huge number of visitor spaces, many of them close to this townhouse. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and tennis court. So close to VRE station, major commuter routes of I-95 and Route 1, Quantico Marine Corps Base, shopping, dining, entertainment, popular movie theater, groceries (Wegmans, etc) and more - it's the ultimate in convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP have any available units?
15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP have?
Some of 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP offers parking.
Does 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP has a pool.
Does 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
