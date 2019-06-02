15329 ELIZABETH BURBAGE LOOP

Amenities

Large end unit townhome backing to trees and offering outstanding privacy. New upgrades include hardwood flooring throughout the main level and fresh paint in multiple rooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counters, center island, hardwood floors, ample-sized eating area, pantry, open pass-through to dining area and living room, and wooded views. Family room area boasts large windows along two walls that bring in plenty of natural light, new hardwood floors, space for dining area, ceiling fan, and half bath. Master bedroom suite upstairs features great space, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and master bathroom with two sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Two other spacious upstairs bedrooms with ceiling fans, and hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Walkout basement features large rec room, guest room/office with ceiling fan and walk-in closet, full bathroom, laundry area with washer/dryer, and storage room. Outside features include deck with grill, patio, and fully fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces and a huge number of visitor spaces, many of them close to this townhouse. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and tennis court. So close to VRE station, major commuter routes of I-95 and Route 1, Quantico Marine Corps Base, shopping, dining, entertainment, popular movie theater, groceries (Wegmans, etc) and more - it's the ultimate in convenience!