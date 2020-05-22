15205 LANCASHIRE DR

Amenities

Upgraded and beautifully maintained end unit Townhouse/Condo located in one of the most sought after luxury gated neighborhoods of Potomac Club, with an abundance of amenities inside and outside the community. This end unit Townhouse/Condo is filled with natural light throughout, features sparkling granite counter tops, and a gorgeous island, great for entertaining! Plenty of living space space with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms and an added bonus room with stylish french doors. This place is just waiting for you to call it home! Access to I-95, 11 miles from Springfield Metro Station, 3 miles from Virginia Railway Express Station, and tons of awesome shops, movie theater, and grocery store across the street from the community. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this place home!