Neabsco, VA
15205 LANCASHIRE DR
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:05 AM

15205 LANCASHIRE DR

15205 Lancashire Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

15205 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Upgraded and beautifully maintained end unit Townhouse/Condo located in one of the most sought after luxury gated neighborhoods of Potomac Club, with an abundance of amenities inside and outside the community. This end unit Townhouse/Condo is filled with natural light throughout, features sparkling granite counter tops, and a gorgeous island, great for entertaining! Plenty of living space space with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms and an added bonus room with stylish french doors. This place is just waiting for you to call it home! Access to I-95, 11 miles from Springfield Metro Station, 3 miles from Virginia Railway Express Station, and tons of awesome shops, movie theater, and grocery store across the street from the community. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15205 LANCASHIRE DR have any available units?
15205 LANCASHIRE DR has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15205 LANCASHIRE DR have?
Some of 15205 LANCASHIRE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15205 LANCASHIRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
15205 LANCASHIRE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15205 LANCASHIRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 15205 LANCASHIRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 15205 LANCASHIRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 15205 LANCASHIRE DR does offer parking.
Does 15205 LANCASHIRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15205 LANCASHIRE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15205 LANCASHIRE DR have a pool?
No, 15205 LANCASHIRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 15205 LANCASHIRE DR have accessible units?
No, 15205 LANCASHIRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15205 LANCASHIRE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15205 LANCASHIRE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 15205 LANCASHIRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15205 LANCASHIRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
