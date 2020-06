Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse Condo with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. in this gated community with 9' Ceilings, Garaged Parking and Extra Parking is available in desirable Potomac Club Community with great amenities including tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and a club house with gym equipment and Wi-Fi Hot Spots. Very convenient location to Washington DC, Ft. Belvoir and Quantico with many Shopping Malls and Schools nearby.