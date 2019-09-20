14862 MASON CREEK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great townhouse with one car garage in great location for commuters close to VRE, Commuter Lot, I95, Fort Belvoir, Quantico. Enjoy Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center 1 mile away or just walk to shopping center at 500 feet distance. Built in 2015 featuring an ample living room, 9 foot ceilings, open space concept of kitchen/living room combo, unit backs to tree area! SS appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful cherry cabinets, Upper level has a wonderful Master bedroom with Master bathroom, walk-in closets, two additional bedrooms one leading to the balcony, laundry room on bedroom level. Water, trash, snow removal and grounds maintenance included with rent. Lots of visitors parking. No pets, no smoking. Please call or email agent.