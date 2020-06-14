14797 MASON CREEK CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Amazing 2 levels of contemporary luxury! 9 foot ceilings, huge open floor plan, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island. Breakfast room. Balcony. 1 car garage with added storage. Master bedroom suite with an enormous walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with two vanities and a private water closet. Laundry room on bedroom level. Water, trash, snow removal and grounds maintenance included with rent. Lots of visitor parking! Excellent location for commuters, near Potomac Mills, VRE and Quantico!