Like a Model with all the upgrades! Bright and Open Floor plan - Master Suite with sitting room AND Luxury Bathroom, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with good closet space, Large and Open main level with Bump out/Sunroom, kitchen table area, and Gourmet Kitchen. Full bath on the lower level with a bonus room/office. Quiet street with great views from the house. The fireplace is decorative.