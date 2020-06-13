Apartment List
VA
/
mount vernon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, VA with balcony

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,298
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE
4425 Neptune Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2196 sqft
Welcome home to the river oriented community of Yacht Haven Estates. This large lush .50 acre lot is just a short stroll to the Potomac River. Inside this 2 level ranch style home you will find the open floorplan and updates you desire.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Mount Vernon
13 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Vernon
15 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1408 sqft
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Fort Hunt
1 Unit Available
8313 BREWSTER DRIVE
8313 Brewster Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3020 sqft
Pride of ownership shows. Never a rental before and lovingly updated and maintained by owners.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
5700 OLDE MILL COURT
5700 Olde Mill Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
745 sqft
TOP FLOOR, VAULTED CEILINGS, BACKS TO PARK, FIREPLACE, BALCONY, VERY CLEAN WELL KEPT 2 BED, 2 FULL BATH CONDO IN EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FT. BELVOIR IN QUIET MOUNT VERNON COMMUNITY. VERY WELL KEPT GROUNDS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8621 BEEKMAN PLACE
8621 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo just off Route 1 - easy access to Ft. Belvoir this bright condo has a small patio for those long evenings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hybla Valley
1 Unit Available
7553 GREY GOOSE WAY
7553 Grey Goose Way, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1880 sqft
Gorgeous brick-front 3-level 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, 2-car garage townhouse. Beautiful kitchen, Large dining/breakfast room, separate living/dining room. Huge living room with palladian windows and a door leading out to the deck overlooking trees.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old Town
25 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,283
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Huntington
39 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,004
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
47 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
City Guide for Mount Vernon, VA

"I had rather be at Mount Vernon with a friend or two about me, than to be attended at the seat of government by the officers of state and the representatives of every power in Europe." - George Washington, letter to David Stuart, Jun. 15, 1790

Mount Vernon is a small town in Virginia and the former home of President George Washington. The town is named for the Mount Vernon plantation, which rests on the banks of the Potomac River. With a population of just over 12,000, Mount Vernon has particularly high property values. However, the history of the city attracts thousands of visitors to it each year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mount Vernon, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mount Vernon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

