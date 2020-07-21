43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Two-story UPPER LEVEL condo townhouse with approx 2,700 sqft living area and 9 ft ceilings, OPEN FLOOR PLAN . Gleaming hardwood floors beautify main level as well as Master Bed. Beautiful Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, nice backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets with crown molding, center island with breakfast bar. Spacious walk in pantry, a cooktop and double wall ovens! Spend quality time at Deck. Living Dining Area altogether. Spacious master bedroom with HIS and HER walk in closets. Master bath features dual vanities, luxury shower with frameless door, ceramic tile , tiled floor and dual shower heads. Front loading washer and dryer are at bedroom level. Spacious other two bedrooms share upgraded bathroom with a dual vanity. 1 Car Garage is Cherry on Top. Walk to future Silver Line metro & Starbucks! Easy access to Toll Road. Available from July 1st.