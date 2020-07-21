All apartments in Moorefield Station
43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE

43863 Centergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43863 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two-story UPPER LEVEL condo townhouse with approx 2,700 sqft living area and 9 ft ceilings, OPEN FLOOR PLAN . Gleaming hardwood floors beautify main level as well as Master Bed. Beautiful Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, nice backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets with crown molding, center island with breakfast bar. Spacious walk in pantry, a cooktop and double wall ovens! Spend quality time at Deck. Living Dining Area altogether. Spacious master bedroom with HIS and HER walk in closets. Master bath features dual vanities, luxury shower with frameless door, ceramic tile , tiled floor and dual shower heads. Front loading washer and dryer are at bedroom level. Spacious other two bedrooms share upgraded bathroom with a dual vanity. 1 Car Garage is Cherry on Top. Walk to future Silver Line metro & Starbucks! Easy access to Toll Road. Available from July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE have any available units?
43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43863 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
