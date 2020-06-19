All apartments in Moorefield Station
Find more places like 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
43369 SOUTHLAND STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

43369 SOUTHLAND STREET

43369 Southland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorefield Station
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43369 Southland Street, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome in Westmoore at Moorefield community. Entry level bedroom and full bath, lustrous hardwood floors in entry and on main level, spacious gourmet kitchen with island and table space, open floor plan, balcony with gas fireplace, large master with luxury bath, dual vanities, soaking tub and shower, walk in closet, attached 2 car garage. Fantastic community amenities including clubhouse, pool and playground. Convenient to Loudoun County Parkway and Toll Road for easy commuter access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET have any available units?
43369 SOUTHLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET have?
Some of 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43369 SOUTHLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET has a pool.
Does 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43369 SOUTHLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter
Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Moorefield Station 1 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 Bedrooms
Moorefield Station Apartments with GymMoorefield Station Pet Friendly Places
Moorefield Station Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia