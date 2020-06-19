43369 SOUTHLAND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome in Westmoore at Moorefield community. Entry level bedroom and full bath, lustrous hardwood floors in entry and on main level, spacious gourmet kitchen with island and table space, open floor plan, balcony with gas fireplace, large master with luxury bath, dual vanities, soaking tub and shower, walk in closet, attached 2 car garage. Fantastic community amenities including clubhouse, pool and playground. Convenient to Loudoun County Parkway and Toll Road for easy commuter access.