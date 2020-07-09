22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Bradlea model with 4' Extensions in sought after Moorefield Station - This home has been kept in pristine condition! Entry level bedroom & full bathroom. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Large deck off of the kitchen with privacy walls - perfect for entertaining! Less than 1 mile from the future metro - soon to be Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station. Close to Routes 7, 28, 50 & Loudoun County Parkway, the Dulles Greenway, Dulles International Airport (IAD). Walk across the street to Harris Teeter & shopping. Great schools!! Pets accepted case by case.