Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE

22575 Ocean Cliff Square · No Longer Available
Location

22575 Ocean Cliff Square, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Bradlea model with 4' Extensions in sought after Moorefield Station - This home has been kept in pristine condition! Entry level bedroom & full bathroom. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Large deck off of the kitchen with privacy walls - perfect for entertaining! Less than 1 mile from the future metro - soon to be Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station. Close to Routes 7, 28, 50 & Loudoun County Parkway, the Dulles Greenway, Dulles International Airport (IAD). Walk across the street to Harris Teeter & shopping. Great schools!! Pets accepted case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have any available units?
22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have?
Some of 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE offer parking?
No, 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22575 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

