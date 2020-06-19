22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE

Amenities

Ready to move in Beautiful Kingsley model in sought after Moorefield Station - Built in 2016 - This home has been kept in pristine condition - barely lived in - shows Brand NEW! Entry level bedroom & full bath with standing shower. Gorgeous upgrades throughout including designer paint & blinds. Large deck off of the kitchen with privacy walls - perfect for entertaining! Less than 1 mile from the future metro - soon to be Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station. Close to Routes 7, 28, 50 & Loudoun County Parkway, the Dulles Greenway, Dulles International Airport (IAD). Walk across the street to Harris Teeter & shopping. Great schools!!