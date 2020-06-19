All apartments in Moorefield Station
22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE

22531 Cambridgeport Square · No Longer Available
Location

22531 Cambridgeport Square, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to move in Beautiful Kingsley model in sought after Moorefield Station - Built in 2016 - This home has been kept in pristine condition - barely lived in - shows Brand NEW! Entry level bedroom & full bath with standing shower. Gorgeous upgrades throughout including designer paint & blinds. Large deck off of the kitchen with privacy walls - perfect for entertaining! Less than 1 mile from the future metro - soon to be Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station. Close to Routes 7, 28, 50 & Loudoun County Parkway, the Dulles Greenway, Dulles International Airport (IAD). Walk across the street to Harris Teeter & shopping. Great schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE have any available units?
22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
Is 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE offer parking?
No, 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22531 CAMBRIDGEPORT SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
