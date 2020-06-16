22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

Amenities

Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental. Special features include: upgraded wide plank hardwood flooring, all baths upgraded, Chef's kitchen including stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, cavernous island, cooktop, double oven, pendant lighting, Open Concept to Family Room with fireplace. The second and fourth levels have beautiful views from the covered terrace off the kitchen as well as rooftop. Abundant parking on Foundation Dr. Wonderful amenities including parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, pool, fitness center. Too many upgrades to list! 2 year lease will also be considered! Floor plan available! Rent furnished at $4000/month