22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

22458 Philanthropic Drive · (703) 304-9780
Location

22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental. Special features include: upgraded wide plank hardwood flooring, all baths upgraded, Chef's kitchen including stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, cavernous island, cooktop, double oven, pendant lighting, Open Concept to Family Room with fireplace. The second and fourth levels have beautiful views from the covered terrace off the kitchen as well as rooftop. Abundant parking on Foundation Dr. Wonderful amenities including parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, pool, fitness center. Too many upgrades to list! 2 year lease will also be considered! Floor plan available! Rent furnished at $4000/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have any available units?
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have?
Some of 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has a pool.
Does 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
