Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For Rent: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on two levels. Lower level 2 over 2. 1 car garage. Granite counters. Hardwood floors. 1/2 mile to future Ashburn metrorail. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Upper level washer/dryer. Easy access to metrorail when it open next year. Easy commuting access to the Greenway and other routes. a short drive to dining, shopping and entertainment. Brick front building. Upgraded finishes. Move in ready. Available June 1. Pets are NOT allowed.