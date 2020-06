22342 CONCORD STATION TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT**MOVE-IN READY **BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT END UNIT-TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO W/ 2700 SQF AND 1 CAR GARAGE **THIS 2 LVL HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS. OPEN CONCEPT END UNIT PROVIDES WALL OF WINDOWS ALLOWING IN TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT! 9~ CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL MOLDINGS THROUGHOUT.FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM AND ADDITIONAL LIVING ROOM/EAT-IN KITCHEN SPACE.**WITHIN MINUTES FROM THE FUTURE ASHBURN SILVER LINE METRO STOPS**UPGRADES GALORE LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN,42~ CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS**MASTER BEDROOM W/ 2 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS & LUXURY BATH W/SEPARATE SOAKING TUB & SHOWER, LARGE BALCONY W/STUNNING VIEWS**RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH REMOVAL & CONDO FEE. LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE IN GARAGE**TOP LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS ,PRIME LOCATION CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS ,RT-267 ,DULLES TECH CORRIDOR , VA-28, MAJOR SHOPPING CENTERS AND MORE. THIS UNIT IS A MUST SEE**