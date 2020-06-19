22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool media room new construction yoga

NOW READY TO MOVE IN!!! Brand New Luxury Townhome AND Never Lived In! Take $500* Off First Month if Lease Signed by Dec 23rd! You can be the first to call this beautiful, luxurious NVHome end unit home! With plenty of morning sun, this spacious Tyson model has nearly 2,850 square feet! (east facing) The home will be steps away from the new Ashburn Metro, with an easy 7-minute walk (station is 2 short stops from Dulles Airport). This 3 level home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in total; it includes a lower level bedroom with a full bath. The gorgeous interior colors and floors give this home its sophisticated modern flair! The impressive center island in the kitchen is the perfect focal point for gathering and socializing with family and friends. Enjoy fixing your favorite meals on the stainless appliances. The partially covered terrace is expansive, with ample room for outdoor tables and chairs, and plenty of afternoon sun. A gorgeous master bedroom suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Completing the upper level are 2 spacious guest bedrooms and a full bath with dual sink vanity. Westmoore amenities include: Clubhouse with entertainment space (wet bar + theater), ultra-modern gym equipment, yoga studio, and outdoor swimming pool. Multiple neighborhood parks are within short walking distance from your home, featuring covered picnic pavilion, amphitheater, playground, grassy fields, bicycle parking, and a beautiful, soothing water fountain; running and biking trails around the community (also, a couple miles from extensive W&OD trail). Perfect for active lifestyles! SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE! Soon you will be able to skip the tolls and NoVA traffic and TAKE THE METRO! Ashburn Metro access will connect to Dulles Airport, Tysons Corner, and all the way to Washington, DC! Dulles Airport is less than 10 minutes by car; toll road is 5 minutes away; downtown Historic Leesburg and outlet shopping in less than 15 minutes. Close to shopping, restaurants, golf range, and movie theaters. And convenient to future Microsoft SmartCity Innovation Campus in Gramercy District (est 2021). Long term lease preferred; shorter leasing terms considered. Security deposit can be made in two payments. No pets. *Offer pro-rated for terms less than 1-yr.