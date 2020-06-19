All apartments in Moorefield Station
Last updated December 13 2019

22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE

22299 Cornerstone Crossing Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22299 Cornerstone Crossing Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
new construction
yoga
NOW READY TO MOVE IN!!! Brand New Luxury Townhome AND Never Lived In! Take $500* Off First Month if Lease Signed by Dec 23rd! You can be the first to call this beautiful, luxurious NVHome end unit home! With plenty of morning sun, this spacious Tyson model has nearly 2,850 square feet! (east facing) The home will be steps away from the new Ashburn Metro, with an easy 7-minute walk (station is 2 short stops from Dulles Airport). This 3 level home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in total; it includes a lower level bedroom with a full bath. The gorgeous interior colors and floors give this home its sophisticated modern flair! The impressive center island in the kitchen is the perfect focal point for gathering and socializing with family and friends. Enjoy fixing your favorite meals on the stainless appliances. The partially covered terrace is expansive, with ample room for outdoor tables and chairs, and plenty of afternoon sun. A gorgeous master bedroom suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Completing the upper level are 2 spacious guest bedrooms and a full bath with dual sink vanity. Westmoore amenities include: Clubhouse with entertainment space (wet bar + theater), ultra-modern gym equipment, yoga studio, and outdoor swimming pool. Multiple neighborhood parks are within short walking distance from your home, featuring covered picnic pavilion, amphitheater, playground, grassy fields, bicycle parking, and a beautiful, soothing water fountain; running and biking trails around the community (also, a couple miles from extensive W&OD trail). Perfect for active lifestyles! SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE! Soon you will be able to skip the tolls and NoVA traffic and TAKE THE METRO! Ashburn Metro access will connect to Dulles Airport, Tysons Corner, and all the way to Washington, DC! Dulles Airport is less than 10 minutes by car; toll road is 5 minutes away; downtown Historic Leesburg and outlet shopping in less than 15 minutes. Close to shopping, restaurants, golf range, and movie theaters. And convenient to future Microsoft SmartCity Innovation Campus in Gramercy District (est 2021). Long term lease preferred; shorter leasing terms considered. Security deposit can be made in two payments. No pets. *Offer pro-rated for terms less than 1-yr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE have any available units?
22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE have?
Some of 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22299 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
