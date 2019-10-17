All apartments in Montclair
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

5476 Loggerhead Pl

5476 Loggerhead Place · No Longer Available
Location

5476 Loggerhead Place, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Stunning house in Lake Terrapin! As soon as you enter the front door you're greeted on the right with your formal living room and on the left is your formal dining room. Keep walking and you can see the 2 STORY FAMIL ROOM! On the right is your office/study and a half bath. Make your way into the HUGE kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large kitchen island and breakfast/sun room. Make your way outside to you back deck overlooking a LARGE back yard that is fully fenced. On the upper level you have a HUGE master bedroom with fireplace and LARGE walk-in closet. Attached is your master bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower with double vanities. Make your way down the bridge hallway overlooking your family room to 3 other large bedrooms with full bath. The lower level features a LARGE rec room, full bath and a den/5th bedroom (NTC) and also don't forget the storage room! Home sits on a cul-de-sac! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5476 Loggerhead Pl have any available units?
5476 Loggerhead Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 5476 Loggerhead Pl have?
Some of 5476 Loggerhead Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5476 Loggerhead Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5476 Loggerhead Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5476 Loggerhead Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5476 Loggerhead Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5476 Loggerhead Pl offer parking?
No, 5476 Loggerhead Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5476 Loggerhead Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5476 Loggerhead Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5476 Loggerhead Pl have a pool?
No, 5476 Loggerhead Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5476 Loggerhead Pl have accessible units?
No, 5476 Loggerhead Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5476 Loggerhead Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5476 Loggerhead Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5476 Loggerhead Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5476 Loggerhead Pl has units with air conditioning.

