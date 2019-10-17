5476 Loggerhead Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! Stunning house in Lake Terrapin! As soon as you enter the front door you're greeted on the right with your formal living room and on the left is your formal dining room. Keep walking and you can see the 2 STORY FAMIL ROOM! On the right is your office/study and a half bath. Make your way into the HUGE kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large kitchen island and breakfast/sun room. Make your way outside to you back deck overlooking a LARGE back yard that is fully fenced. On the upper level you have a HUGE master bedroom with fireplace and LARGE walk-in closet. Attached is your master bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower with double vanities. Make your way down the bridge hallway overlooking your family room to 3 other large bedrooms with full bath. The lower level features a LARGE rec room, full bath and a den/5th bedroom (NTC) and also don't forget the storage room! Home sits on a cul-de-sac! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.