Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Colonial in sought after community of Ashland. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors in entry and kitchen. Granite kitchen countertops. Fireplace in family room off of spacious kitchen. Finished basement with full bath and room that could be used for a bedroom (NTC). Terrific location, great for commuters. Pets considered case by case. 24 month lease minimum.