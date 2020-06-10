5290 GUNSTON HALL DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court gym pool tennis court

***No exceptions - good rental references, minimum credit 670, minimum household income $105,000, minimum 1 year lease, one dog below 15 pounds only, no cats.*** Stunning Maryland Model 1 with sun-filled morning room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main & upper level 2 story foyer, open floor plan with many windows, family room with cozy fireplace that opens to a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a fully renovated luxury bathroom, soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Finished walk-up basement with a wet bar, possible 5th bedroom, full bathroom. Fenced yard and in a cul-de-sac! Community amenities include an outdoor pool, basketball courts, gym, Tennis courts and a party room. Conveniently located and minutes from slug lines, I-95, and commuter lots. Assigned to the Ashland School pyramid!