Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

5290 GUNSTON HALL DR

5290 Gunston Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5290 Gunston Hall Drive, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
***No exceptions - good rental references, minimum credit 670, minimum household income $105,000, minimum 1 year lease, one dog below 15 pounds only, no cats.*** Stunning Maryland Model 1 with sun-filled morning room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main & upper level 2 story foyer, open floor plan with many windows, family room with cozy fireplace that opens to a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a fully renovated luxury bathroom, soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Finished walk-up basement with a wet bar, possible 5th bedroom, full bathroom. Fenced yard and in a cul-de-sac! Community amenities include an outdoor pool, basketball courts, gym, Tennis courts and a party room. Conveniently located and minutes from slug lines, I-95, and commuter lots. Assigned to the Ashland School pyramid!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR have any available units?
5290 GUNSTON HALL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR have?
Some of 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR currently offering any rent specials?
5290 GUNSTON HALL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR is pet friendly.
Does 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR offer parking?
No, 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR does not offer parking.
Does 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR have a pool?
Yes, 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR has a pool.
Does 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR have accessible units?
No, 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5290 GUNSTON HALL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

