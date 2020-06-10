5290 GUNSTON HALL DR

Amenities
***No exceptions - good rental references, minimum credit 670, minimum household income $105,000, minimum 1 year lease, one dog below 15 pounds only, no cats.*** Stunning Maryland Model 1 with sun-filled morning room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main & upper level 2 story foyer, open floor plan with many windows, family room with cozy fireplace that opens to a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a fully renovated luxury bathroom, soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Finished walk-up basement with a wet bar, possible 5th bedroom, full bathroom. Fenced yard and in a cul-de-sac! Community amenities include an outdoor pool, basketball courts, gym, Tennis courts and a party room. Conveniently located and minutes from slug lines, I-95, and commuter lots. Assigned to the Ashland School pyramid!