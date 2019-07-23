4924 BREEZE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful lake front, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths; stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiled floors in kitchen. Hardwood floors and stone fireplace on main level. Laundry room on upper level and en-suite in lower level. Great feature is it's hot tub, screened porch, private dock and underground invisible fence for dogs. Great commute to DC & Trifecta school district! HOA includes all Montclair & South Lake amenities (including pool and beaches). Owner pays for HOA and for SouthLake Recreation Center. Great library a few blocks away.