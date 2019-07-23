All apartments in Montclair
Montclair, VA
4924 BREEZE WAY
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

4924 BREEZE WAY

4924 Breeze Way · No Longer Available
Montclair
Location

4924 Breeze Way, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful lake front, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths; stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiled floors in kitchen. Hardwood floors and stone fireplace on main level. Laundry room on upper level and en-suite in lower level. Great feature is it's hot tub, screened porch, private dock and underground invisible fence for dogs. Great commute to DC & Trifecta school district! HOA includes all Montclair & South Lake amenities (including pool and beaches). Owner pays for HOA and for SouthLake Recreation Center. Great library a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 BREEZE WAY have any available units?
4924 BREEZE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 4924 BREEZE WAY have?
Some of 4924 BREEZE WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 BREEZE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4924 BREEZE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 BREEZE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 BREEZE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4924 BREEZE WAY offer parking?
No, 4924 BREEZE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4924 BREEZE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 BREEZE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 BREEZE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4924 BREEZE WAY has a pool.
Does 4924 BREEZE WAY have accessible units?
No, 4924 BREEZE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 BREEZE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 BREEZE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 BREEZE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4924 BREEZE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
