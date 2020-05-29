All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 4913 Sugar Maple Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
4913 Sugar Maple Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4913 Sugar Maple Ln

4913 Sugar Maple Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4913 Sugar Maple Lane, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home! Stunning well cared for 3 level TH in Montclair. As soon as you walk in the door you see the beautiful hardwood floors. Look left and you will see your half bathroom and make your way to the living room with large built-in shelves. Make your way to the kitchen/dining combo with sliding glass door to your back deck. Move upstairs where you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. In the basement you will find a large rec room with full bath. Exit the basement through the sliding glass doors to your back patio backing to trees. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Sugar Maple Ln have any available units?
4913 Sugar Maple Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 4913 Sugar Maple Ln have?
Some of 4913 Sugar Maple Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Sugar Maple Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Sugar Maple Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Sugar Maple Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 Sugar Maple Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4913 Sugar Maple Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Sugar Maple Ln offers parking.
Does 4913 Sugar Maple Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4913 Sugar Maple Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Sugar Maple Ln have a pool?
No, 4913 Sugar Maple Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Sugar Maple Ln have accessible units?
No, 4913 Sugar Maple Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Sugar Maple Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 Sugar Maple Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 Sugar Maple Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4913 Sugar Maple Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia