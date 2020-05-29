4913 Sugar Maple Ln

Amenities

Welcome Home! Stunning well cared for 3 level TH in Montclair. As soon as you walk in the door you see the beautiful hardwood floors. Look left and you will see your half bathroom and make your way to the living room with large built-in shelves. Make your way to the kitchen/dining combo with sliding glass door to your back deck. Move upstairs where you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. In the basement you will find a large rec room with full bath. Exit the basement through the sliding glass doors to your back patio backing to trees. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.