4330 FALLSTONE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS. Move-in ready, completely turn key home. Huge gourmet kitchen featuring corian counter-tops, over-sized island with breakfast area, custom cabinets, built-in microwave, and all upgraded stainless steel appliances. The natural light open floor plan from the kitchen, breakfast area, and family room with fireplace leads to the deck with expansive view onto dedicated green space lined with trees which is the perfect place for entertaining. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, fresh carpet, and freshly painted with neutral colors complete the striking main level. Expansive master suite with walk-in closet and remodeled ensuite bathroom with granite top vanity, and tile stall shower. Three additional full sized bedrooms, another remodeled bathroom, and a large laundry area complete the upper level. Completely finished walk out basement offers huge recreation room with fireplace, game/play room, gym, and storage area, leading to paver patio with a beautifully maintained fenced lawn. Oversized two car garage features high ceiling with built in shelving for lots of storage. Walking distance to Lake Montclair, tennis courts and swimming pool. Easy commute to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, and Pentagon. Pet friendly.