Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:38 AM

4330 FALLSTONE PLACE

4330 Fallstone Place · (703) 858-5676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS. Move-in ready, completely turn key home. Huge gourmet kitchen featuring corian counter-tops, over-sized island with breakfast area, custom cabinets, built-in microwave, and all upgraded stainless steel appliances. The natural light open floor plan from the kitchen, breakfast area, and family room with fireplace leads to the deck with expansive view onto dedicated green space lined with trees which is the perfect place for entertaining. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, fresh carpet, and freshly painted with neutral colors complete the striking main level. Expansive master suite with walk-in closet and remodeled ensuite bathroom with granite top vanity, and tile stall shower. Three additional full sized bedrooms, another remodeled bathroom, and a large laundry area complete the upper level. Completely finished walk out basement offers huge recreation room with fireplace, game/play room, gym, and storage area, leading to paver patio with a beautifully maintained fenced lawn. Oversized two car garage features high ceiling with built in shelving for lots of storage. Walking distance to Lake Montclair, tennis courts and swimming pool. Easy commute to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, and Pentagon. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE have any available units?
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE have?
Some of 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE has a pool.
Does 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4330 FALLSTONE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
