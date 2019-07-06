4199 WATERWAY DR

Amenities

Assumable VA Loan at 3.375% plus the savings in closing costs!!! You will love this all brick custom home on the golf course! This home is amazing! Main level includes Country Kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless and granite, family room with fireplace, Living room and Dining Room. All new Thompson Creek windows. New HVAC & Hot Water Heater. Masonry Fireplaces on the main and lower levels. Master suite plus 3 full size bedrooms and hall bath on the upper level. Full size 2 car garage plus driveway parking. Huge storage attic with easy access on the bedroom level. Lower level includes Workshop with windows and lots of natural light, walk-out to patio, large game room and fireplace. Commuter options include 1 block to Commuter Bus Stop and Slug lines, close to VRE and easy access to Quantico and Fort Belvoir. Community Amenities include 120 Acre Lake with 3 beaches, Country Club with golf course, 4 playgrounds, PW County Park with playground, tennis courts, basketball courts and athletic fields.