3506 LEGERE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Well maintained 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhome in Beau Ridge Estates. This lovely home has easy care upscale laminate floors on the main level. The Living Room is large with a Bay window . The formal Dining Room is open to the Living Room. The spacious Kitchen has updated black appliances and room for a kitchen table. There is a nice size half bath located right off the Kitchen. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Master Bedroom has its own full bath! Newer carpet and flooring throughout. Recently painted with neutral colors! There is a Fenced in yard with a deck that is perfect for your outdoor entertaining. The shed in the back yard is great for your outdoor tools Two parking spaces and visitor parking out front! Move in ready! This home is close to commuter lots, bus transportation, and the VRE! Great shopping at outlet malls and upscale dining!$50 app fee per adult to Stackhouse Mgmt. Applicants can apply and pay online to Stackhousepm.com. Attention applicants: You must have a 650 or better credit score, you must have good trackable rental history, you must have a low debt to income ratio, you must make at least $65,000 a year or more,no criminal record, and pet must be under 20 pounds. Thank you!