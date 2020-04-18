All apartments in Montclair
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

3506 LEGERE COURT

3506 Legere Court · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Legere Court, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Well maintained 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhome in Beau Ridge Estates. This lovely home has easy care upscale laminate floors on the main level. The Living Room is large with a Bay window . The formal Dining Room is open to the Living Room. The spacious Kitchen has updated black appliances and room for a kitchen table. There is a nice size half bath located right off the Kitchen. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Master Bedroom has its own full bath! Newer carpet and flooring throughout. Recently painted with neutral colors! There is a Fenced in yard with a deck that is perfect for your outdoor entertaining. The shed in the back yard is great for your outdoor tools Two parking spaces and visitor parking out front! Move in ready! This home is close to commuter lots, bus transportation, and the VRE! Great shopping at outlet malls and upscale dining!$50 app fee per adult to Stackhouse Mgmt. Applicants can apply and pay online to Stackhousepm.com. Attention applicants: You must have a 650 or better credit score, you must have good trackable rental history, you must have a low debt to income ratio, you must make at least $65,000 a year or more,no criminal record, and pet must be under 20 pounds. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 LEGERE COURT have any available units?
3506 LEGERE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 3506 LEGERE COURT have?
Some of 3506 LEGERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 LEGERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3506 LEGERE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 LEGERE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 LEGERE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3506 LEGERE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3506 LEGERE COURT offers parking.
Does 3506 LEGERE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 LEGERE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 LEGERE COURT have a pool?
No, 3506 LEGERE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3506 LEGERE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3506 LEGERE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 LEGERE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 LEGERE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 LEGERE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 LEGERE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

