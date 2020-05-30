All apartments in Montclair
3341 ESQUARRE COURT.
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
3341 ESQUARRE COURT
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

3341 ESQUARRE COURT

3341 Esquarre Court · No Longer Available
Location

3341 Esquarre Court, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***VIDEO TOUR https://properties.myhouselens.com/Esquarrect ***Truly Amazing Town home, Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.4 bathrooms. Fabulous NEW wood flooring through out the main level. Updated Kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops. Kitchen opens to a nice sized deck. Fully remodeled bathrooms. NEW carpeting, Freshly painted. Fully finished basement with a bedroom (NTC), Full bathroom, Rec room and Wood burning Fire place. Basement walk out to a fenced in back yard. NEW roof (2019), NEWer HVAC, NEWer Water heater, 6 panel doors, Washer/Dryer included and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3341 ESQUARRE COURT have any available units?
3341 ESQUARRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 3341 ESQUARRE COURT have?
Some of 3341 ESQUARRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 ESQUARRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3341 ESQUARRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 ESQUARRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3341 ESQUARRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 3341 ESQUARRE COURT offer parking?
No, 3341 ESQUARRE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3341 ESQUARRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3341 ESQUARRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 ESQUARRE COURT have a pool?
No, 3341 ESQUARRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3341 ESQUARRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3341 ESQUARRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 ESQUARRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3341 ESQUARRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3341 ESQUARRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3341 ESQUARRE COURT has units with air conditioning.

