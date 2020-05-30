3341 ESQUARRE COURT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***VIDEO TOUR https://properties.myhouselens.com/Esquarrect ***Truly Amazing Town home, Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.4 bathrooms. Fabulous NEW wood flooring through out the main level. Updated Kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops. Kitchen opens to a nice sized deck. Fully remodeled bathrooms. NEW carpeting, Freshly painted. Fully finished basement with a bedroom (NTC), Full bathroom, Rec room and Wood burning Fire place. Basement walk out to a fenced in back yard. NEW roof (2019), NEWer HVAC, NEWer Water heater, 6 panel doors, Washer/Dryer included and much more