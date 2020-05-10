3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction all utils included parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool new construction

Beautiful and Spacious Basement Apartment with 2 bed and 1 full Bath located in heart of Woodbridge. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! This luxury apartment features 2 large bedrooms with ceiling fans, Extra-large family room with high ceilings, Brand new gourmet eat-in kitchen w/New cabinets and New Appliances, Newly built bathroom, New Laundry machines and Recessed Lighting throughout the house. Tenant will have private access to the house from the back yard. There is paved concrete pathway that leads you from the front of house to back patio into the house.This is a brand new community with tons of amenities such as tot-lots, Community Center, Gym, and Swimming Pool. Parking is located in front of the house for your convenience! MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE TODAY!!