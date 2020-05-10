All apartments in Montclair
3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE

3172 Fledgling Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3172 Fledgling Circle, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
new construction
Beautiful and Spacious Basement Apartment with 2 bed and 1 full Bath located in heart of Woodbridge. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! This luxury apartment features 2 large bedrooms with ceiling fans, Extra-large family room with high ceilings, Brand new gourmet eat-in kitchen w/New cabinets and New Appliances, Newly built bathroom, New Laundry machines and Recessed Lighting throughout the house. Tenant will have private access to the house from the back yard. There is paved concrete pathway that leads you from the front of house to back patio into the house.This is a brand new community with tons of amenities such as tot-lots, Community Center, Gym, and Swimming Pool. Parking is located in front of the house for your convenience! MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE have any available units?
3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE have?
Some of 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3172 FLEDGLING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
