Montclair, VA
15980 Cove Ln
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

15980 Cove Ln

15980 Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15980 Cove Lane, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
WOW!!! GORGEOUS HOME ON WATERFRONT! Thvery charming, custom home tucked away on Lake Montclair presents the perfect blend of style, light, open space and comfort. Rooms are very spacious ~ wonderful for gatherings and entertaining. This community offers a lifestyle; boating, beaches, golf, walking, shopping and convenient commuting! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15980 Cove Ln have any available units?
15980 Cove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15980 Cove Ln have?
Some of 15980 Cove Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15980 Cove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15980 Cove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15980 Cove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15980 Cove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15980 Cove Ln offer parking?
No, 15980 Cove Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15980 Cove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15980 Cove Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15980 Cove Ln have a pool?
No, 15980 Cove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15980 Cove Ln have accessible units?
No, 15980 Cove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15980 Cove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15980 Cove Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15980 Cove Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15980 Cove Ln has units with air conditioning.
