15980 Cove Ln

Amenities
WOW!!! GORGEOUS HOME ON WATERFRONT! Thvery charming, custom home tucked away on Lake Montclair presents the perfect blend of style, light, open space and comfort. Rooms are very spacious ~ wonderful for gatherings and entertaining. This community offers a lifestyle; boating, beaches, golf, walking, shopping and convenient commuting! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.