Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE

15925 Dolphin Drive · (703) 964-1290
Location

15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for Immediate Move In! Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More. Master on Main with refinished hardwood floor, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room with New Hardwood Flooring ** Full Dining Furniture Set Available if Needed** New Carpet throughout Lower Level, Enclosed Patio, Lower Level Spacious Rec Room with 4th Bedroom En Suite. Two Car Garage with Storage and Workbench. Minutes to Commuter Parking, I-95, Schools and Shops. Partially Furnished for $2400 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE have any available units?
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE have?
Some of 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
