15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE

Available for Immediate Move In! Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More. Master on Main with refinished hardwood floor, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room with New Hardwood Flooring ** Full Dining Furniture Set Available if Needed** New Carpet throughout Lower Level, Enclosed Patio, Lower Level Spacious Rec Room with 4th Bedroom En Suite. Two Car Garage with Storage and Workbench. Minutes to Commuter Parking, I-95, Schools and Shops. Partially Furnished for $2400 per month.