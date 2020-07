Amenities

pool playground basketball court tennis court

Montclair is in the TOP 35 Neighborhoods to live in Money Magazine. Affordable Living in the sought-out Neighborhood of Montclair. Large 5 Bedrooms, 3 Fully Finished Levels, Fenced in Yard.. Montclair has 60 Acres with Fun Activities such as the Lake, Golf Course, Trails, Tennis, Swimming Pools, Tot Lots, Basketball Courts. All the amenities of Montclair are included -state of the art library, three private beaches, close to shopping, commuter bus to DC and the Pentagon.