All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE

15673 Viewpoint Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15673 Viewpoint Circle, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Pristine End-Unit Townhouse surrounding Lake Montclair and three Montclair Beaches including Beaver Landing Beach for swimming and picnicking, Dolphin Beach for boating access, barbequing, sports, fishing and amphitheater and West Beach with all of the amenities of the other beaches. This is a vibrant community with lots of entertainment choices and close to shopping, dining, etc.. The townhouse was just freshly painted and the kitchen revamped with brand new stainless steel Whirlpool Upgraded Appliance Package and Whirlpool Washer/Dryer. The kitchen cabinets are ample and very pretty with a high-end ceramic flooring in kitchen and breakfast area. Main level has gorgeous hardwood flooring, spacious breakfast room off Kitchen and tree lined views from every window. It is truly private and parklike surroundings. 3-Finished Levels and very spacious. Basement has everything you need for entertaining and if needed, space to configure a third bedroom. Lower level is light filled, has closet and egress. There is lots of storage and a separate laundry room. Lower level has recessed lighting, fireplace and modern high-end laminate wood floors. Main level is great for entertaining and has a completely updated powder bathroom. Upstairs is spacious with two bedroom suites each with their own private bathroom. Lighting throughout has been updated. Owner will entertain all lease terms. 2 private parking spots for your convenience. Townhouse situated at end of cul-de-sac facing away from the parking lot. This means while everyone else is looking at cars, this unit has sweeping tree lined views. Large front porch with privacy. This property was priced below other listings for immediate occupancy. Owner is having home professionally cleaned for new tenant. Make this your long term rental if desired, but short term tenants through insurance agencies will be considered too. You will be delighted by the layout, the upgrades, the community and the fresh paint and brand new appliances. We look forward to your application!~ Please Remember, lower level has gas log insert, fireplace with marble surround and would make delightful 3rd Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE have any available units?
15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE have?
Some of 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair 3 BedroomsMontclair Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Montclair Apartments with Washer-DryersMontclair Furnished Apartments
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColonial Beach, VA
Wolf Trap, VAKing George, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VAMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VALake of the Woods, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia