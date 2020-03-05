15673 VIEWPOINT CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room

Pristine End-Unit Townhouse surrounding Lake Montclair and three Montclair Beaches including Beaver Landing Beach for swimming and picnicking, Dolphin Beach for boating access, barbequing, sports, fishing and amphitheater and West Beach with all of the amenities of the other beaches. This is a vibrant community with lots of entertainment choices and close to shopping, dining, etc.. The townhouse was just freshly painted and the kitchen revamped with brand new stainless steel Whirlpool Upgraded Appliance Package and Whirlpool Washer/Dryer. The kitchen cabinets are ample and very pretty with a high-end ceramic flooring in kitchen and breakfast area. Main level has gorgeous hardwood flooring, spacious breakfast room off Kitchen and tree lined views from every window. It is truly private and parklike surroundings. 3-Finished Levels and very spacious. Basement has everything you need for entertaining and if needed, space to configure a third bedroom. Lower level is light filled, has closet and egress. There is lots of storage and a separate laundry room. Lower level has recessed lighting, fireplace and modern high-end laminate wood floors. Main level is great for entertaining and has a completely updated powder bathroom. Upstairs is spacious with two bedroom suites each with their own private bathroom. Lighting throughout has been updated. Owner will entertain all lease terms. 2 private parking spots for your convenience. Townhouse situated at end of cul-de-sac facing away from the parking lot. This means while everyone else is looking at cars, this unit has sweeping tree lined views. Large front porch with privacy. This property was priced below other listings for immediate occupancy. Owner is having home professionally cleaned for new tenant. Make this your long term rental if desired, but short term tenants through insurance agencies will be considered too. You will be delighted by the layout, the upgrades, the community and the fresh paint and brand new appliances. We look forward to your application!~ Please Remember, lower level has gas log insert, fireplace with marble surround and would make delightful 3rd Bedroom