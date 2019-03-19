All apartments in Montclair
15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE
15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE

15503 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15503 Ridgecrest Drive, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom home with wrap around porch for rent on cue de sac.. All hardwoods on main floor. Updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms upstairs. Walk out door to bus stop to Pentagon and beyond. Handy person's workshop off garage. Ceiling fans in every room. Wrap around porch Patio back yard. Pets are case by case. NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

