15503 Ridgecrest Drive, Montclair, VA 22025 Lake Montclair
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom home with wrap around porch for rent on cue de sac.. All hardwoods on main floor. Updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms upstairs. Walk out door to bus stop to Pentagon and beyond. Handy person's workshop off garage. Ceiling fans in every room. Wrap around porch Patio back yard. Pets are case by case. NO CATS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE have any available units?
15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE have?
Some of 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.