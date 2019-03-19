15503 RIDGECREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Lovely 4 bedroom home with wrap around porch for rent on cue de sac.. All hardwoods on main floor. Updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms upstairs. Walk out door to bus stop to Pentagon and beyond. Handy person's workshop off garage. Ceiling fans in every room. Wrap around porch Patio back yard. Pets are case by case. NO CATS