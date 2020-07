Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A MUST SEE! Grand traditional with huge family room off gourmet kitchen (wall ovens, gas cooktop, granite island & countertops, oversized fridge) hardwood throughout most of the main level. Upstairs is a huge master with double entry walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower, 2 sinks in both baths upstairs, other 3 bedrooms are large. Home has 2 car garage and backs to parkland/stream.