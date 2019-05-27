All apartments in Montclair
15344 Inlet Pl
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:38 PM

15344 Inlet Pl

15344 Inlet Place · No Longer Available
Location

15344 Inlet Place, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7c599d045 ---- Great 3 finished level town home in Montclair! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, deck, fenced in yard that backs to woods, 2 assigned parking spaces in front of home, beautiful updated kitchen that leads to separate dining room and family room, spacious bedrooms and baths, finished lower level with possible 4th bedroom and full bath!! Great home!!IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.t Listing Officet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

