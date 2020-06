Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops. Updated baths with 3 bedrooms up and a 4th bedroom and full bath on lower level with family room and fireplace. 4th level makes great work/storage area or room to expand. Large deck and fenced yard. Lots of landscaping. Located on quiet cul-de-sac. Great community with beaches, pool, golf and playground. Near commuter lots and easy access to I-95.



Call for a tour today! 703-966-2232



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60 per adult.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and pet deposit will vary depending on size. No aggressive breeds.



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4864703)