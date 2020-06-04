All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15308 COMMITMENT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15308 COMMITMENT COURT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

15308 COMMITMENT COURT

15308 Commitment Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15308 Commitment Court, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in FANTASTIC LOCATION! This meticulously maintained home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood, has an easy commute to Quantico, Ft. Belvoir, & Pentagon, and is close to great shopping, dining, parks & schools! MUST SEE!This home is a RENTER~S DREAM ~ great condition, plenty of living space and lots of storage! FEATURES: hardwood floors on main level, granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas fireplace, deck, and ALL 5 bedrooms on upper level. The finished lower level has a large Rec Room with walk-out to back yard and two fantastic storage areas. Commuting to Quantico (12 miles), Ft. Belvoir (16 miles), or The Pentagon (27 miles) is relatively easy, and there are various commuting options. You can access the I-95 Express Lanes, park at one of two close by commuter lots and take the PRTC bus or SLUG, or take the VRE (Virginia Rail Express). All of these options are within 5 miles of the house!Currently tenant occupied and family is COVID 19 symptom-free and have not been exposed to any high risk persons. We ask that only serious applicants request a showing and utilize the following precautions: DO NOT visit the home with ANY cold/flu-like symptoms. Showings limited to 2 ADULT applicants & NO children at this time. A "sanitation station" will be at the front door. We ask that you wear a mask, remove or cover shoes with provided booties, and use gloves (provided). Please dispose of booties and gloves in the trash can at the door or take with you. All lights will be on and doors left ajar so no need to touch. Thank you for being vigilant in doing your part to not spread the virus. Be well.**Please note: these photos were taken with the previous renters' furnishings. New photos will be taken when current tenants move out and will be uploaded to site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15308 COMMITMENT COURT have any available units?
15308 COMMITMENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15308 COMMITMENT COURT have?
Some of 15308 COMMITMENT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15308 COMMITMENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15308 COMMITMENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15308 COMMITMENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15308 COMMITMENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15308 COMMITMENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15308 COMMITMENT COURT offers parking.
Does 15308 COMMITMENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15308 COMMITMENT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15308 COMMITMENT COURT have a pool?
No, 15308 COMMITMENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15308 COMMITMENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 15308 COMMITMENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15308 COMMITMENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15308 COMMITMENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15308 COMMITMENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15308 COMMITMENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair 3 BedroomsMontclair Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Montclair Apartments with Washer-DryerMontclair Furnished Apartments
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia