15308 COMMITMENT COURT

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in FANTASTIC LOCATION! This meticulously maintained home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood, has an easy commute to Quantico, Ft. Belvoir, & Pentagon, and is close to great shopping, dining, parks & schools! MUST SEE!This home is a RENTER~S DREAM ~ great condition, plenty of living space and lots of storage! FEATURES: hardwood floors on main level, granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas fireplace, deck, and ALL 5 bedrooms on upper level. The finished lower level has a large Rec Room with walk-out to back yard and two fantastic storage areas. Commuting to Quantico (12 miles), Ft. Belvoir (16 miles), or The Pentagon (27 miles) is relatively easy, and there are various commuting options. You can access the I-95 Express Lanes, park at one of two close by commuter lots and take the PRTC bus or SLUG, or take the VRE (Virginia Rail Express). All of these options are within 5 miles of the house!Currently tenant occupied and family is COVID 19 symptom-free and have not been exposed to any high risk persons. We ask that only serious applicants request a showing and utilize the following precautions: DO NOT visit the home with ANY cold/flu-like symptoms. Showings limited to 2 ADULT applicants & NO children at this time. A "sanitation station" will be at the front door. We ask that you wear a mask, remove or cover shoes with provided booties, and use gloves (provided). Please dispose of booties and gloves in the trash can at the door or take with you. All lights will be on and doors left ajar so no need to touch. Thank you for being vigilant in doing your part to not spread the virus. Be well.**Please note: these photos were taken with the previous renters' furnishings. New photos will be taken when current tenants move out and will be uploaded to site.