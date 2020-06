Amenities

Available now in Montclair! Gorgeous home that has been freshly painted, new carpet on stairs and upper level. Brand new windows throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with kitchen island. Hardwood floors on main level. Large family room in addition to a rec room in basement with room for an office/play area. 2 Fireplaces and 1 car garage. Deck on rear. Walking distance to Henderson Elementary School. $200 move in reimbursement at move in to qualified tenant.