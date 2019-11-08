All apartments in Montclair
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

15004 WOODGLEN COURT

15004 Wood Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

15004 Wood Glen Court, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Home has been renovated through out with fully finish basement ,new kitchen cabinets,grantie counter top stainless appliances, wood flooring,baths rooms upgranted,screen in deck off family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15004 WOODGLEN COURT have any available units?
15004 WOODGLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15004 WOODGLEN COURT have?
Some of 15004 WOODGLEN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15004 WOODGLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15004 WOODGLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15004 WOODGLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15004 WOODGLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15004 WOODGLEN COURT offer parking?
No, 15004 WOODGLEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15004 WOODGLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15004 WOODGLEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15004 WOODGLEN COURT have a pool?
No, 15004 WOODGLEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15004 WOODGLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 15004 WOODGLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15004 WOODGLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15004 WOODGLEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15004 WOODGLEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15004 WOODGLEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

