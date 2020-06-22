All apartments in Merrifield
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT

9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court · (703) 222-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath. Espresso wood flooring leads you up to a central gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island seating and stainless steel appliances. A dining room on one side and a natural light filled Living Room on the other that showcases an accent brick wall. The deck off of the living room is expansive and great for outdoor entertaining. Master bedroom, consists of a custom tiled ensuite and dual closets. Two generously sized bedrooms and a custom tiled, modern bath round out this gorgeous home. Rooftop terrace with electric fireplace, grill and refrigerator make it easy to relax under the stars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT have any available units?
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT have?
Some of 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT offer parking?
No, 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT have a pool?
No, 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
