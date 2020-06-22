9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT

Amenities

This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath. Espresso wood flooring leads you up to a central gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island seating and stainless steel appliances. A dining room on one side and a natural light filled Living Room on the other that showcases an accent brick wall. The deck off of the living room is expansive and great for outdoor entertaining. Master bedroom, consists of a custom tiled ensuite and dual closets. Two generously sized bedrooms and a custom tiled, modern bath round out this gorgeous home. Rooftop terrace with electric fireplace, grill and refrigerator make it easy to relax under the stars.