Fantastic opportunity to rent near Dunn Loring Metro, Tysons, Mosaic District. Close to major hi-ways , grocery, shops, hospital, Downtown DC and many more. This townhouse offers a deep extended spacious 2 car garage and open space layout. Property is well maintained and has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great for roommates or couples.