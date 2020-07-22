8074 NICOSH CIRCLE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rarely available 3 bedroom, 3 Full bath with 2 car garage End Unit Townhouse is freshly painted with new carpet on stairs and upper level, move-in ready and waiting for you! This home offers great space perfect for a growing family or ideal for shared occupancy. It sits in a peaceful, pet friendly neighborhood that is very close to major highways, grocery store and coffee shops. Lots of windows that bring natural light in, gleaming hardwood floors, clean , with beautiful crown and chair rail moldings that make this home look and feel elegant. Perfectly located near major roads - Rte 50, I-66 and I-495, it is also a short distance to Mosaic District, Dunn Loring Metro, Tyson's Corner with bus stops at street corners for Metro Dc travelers, it is a commuter's dream! $250 Tenants pay $250 move in fee