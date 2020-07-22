8074 NICOSH CIRCLE LANE

Amenities
Rarely available 3 bedroom, 3 Full bath with 2 car garage End Unit Townhouse is freshly painted with new carpet on stairs and upper level, move-in ready and waiting for you! This home offers great space perfect for a growing family or ideal for shared occupancy. It sits in a peaceful, pet friendly neighborhood that is very close to major highways, grocery store and coffee shops. Lots of windows that bring natural light in, gleaming hardwood floors, clean , with beautiful crown and chair rail moldings that make this home look and feel elegant. Perfectly located near major roads - Rte 50, I-66 and I-495, it is also a short distance to Mosaic District, Dunn Loring Metro, Tyson's Corner with bus stops at street corners for Metro Dc travelers, it is a commuter's dream! $250 Tenants pay $250 move in fee