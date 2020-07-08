All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT

3005 Braxton Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Braxton Wood Court, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Sunny townhome in Braxton Woods close to Pan Am shopping center, Vienna Metro station, commuting routes! Tucked in a quiet corner, the spacious townhome offers a relaxing retreat. Main level features hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, powder room and access to the deck. Upper level has 2 master bath suites each with their own bathroom. Lower level features laundry, a full bath, a cozy fireplace and walk-out access to the back yard. The home comes with 2 assigned spaces conveniently located directly in front of the house. Additional guest parking throughout the community. Loads of nearby amenities including shopping centers and public transportation. Pets considered case-by-case. Prefer long term lease. On-line application only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT have any available units?
3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT have?
Some of 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT is pet friendly.
Does 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT offers parking.
Does 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT have a pool?
No, 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT does not have units with air conditioning.

