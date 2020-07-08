3005 BRAXTON WOOD CT

Amenities

Sunny townhome in Braxton Woods close to Pan Am shopping center, Vienna Metro station, commuting routes! Tucked in a quiet corner, the spacious townhome offers a relaxing retreat. Main level features hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, powder room and access to the deck. Upper level has 2 master bath suites each with their own bathroom. Lower level features laundry, a full bath, a cozy fireplace and walk-out access to the back yard. The home comes with 2 assigned spaces conveniently located directly in front of the house. Additional guest parking throughout the community. Loads of nearby amenities including shopping centers and public transportation. Pets considered case-by-case. Prefer long term lease. On-line application only.